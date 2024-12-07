Festival in Saalbach
At the ski opening: “Everyone is totally fired up for winter”
Ski opening of superlatives in Saalbach-Hinterglemm: three nights and two days of rocking and carving. Around 6000 fans enjoy the best piste conditions.
A state of emergency in Saalbach-Hinterglemm two months before the World Ski Championships: "Things are really getting going now. We already have a lot of routine with the kick-off," says a delighted Isabella Dschulnigg-Geissler from Saalbacher Hof, who is fully involved in the mountain festival with her team, from the bar on the main stage to the iconic Castello nightclub in the cellar of her hotel. Most of the musicians, from Sportsfreunde Stiller to other crews, also stayed at her hotel. "They are great guests, totally easy to look after."
Kick-off for fun on the slopes: Entire Skicircus open
The Mountain Festival is also the starting signal for fun on the slopes in the best conditions: "The entire Skicircus has been open since Saturday. The race slope is also growing and growing," says Head of Tourism Wolfgang Breitfuß with a view to the World Ski Championships in February. The perfect foundation of technical snow has been laid, and Ms. Holle powdered it up with the first sounds at the festival.
Years ago, Saalbach didn't want a classic opening, but a pop festival that also attracts regular guests. "This is already the ninth edition," says Volker Hirsch from the organizer "Piefke & Friends". The plan worked out perfectly. Around 6000 festival-goers rocked out in total. At the same time, around a hundred employees - from stage set-up to band support - were required.
Stage on the mountain on the second day
After kicking off on Friday in heavy snow with the Bavarian band "Heischneida" and the classics by "Sportfreunde Stiller" on the Schattberg stage, things continued on the mountain on Saturday: "The terrace always fills up quickly at the event," said a delighted Alois Schwaiger, landlord of the Luis Alm, which was also easy to reach for night owls with the Bernkogelbahn cable car. The weather gods even sent sunshine.
