Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Festival in Saalbach

At the ski opening: “Everyone is totally fired up for winter”

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 20:00

Ski opening of superlatives in Saalbach-Hinterglemm: three nights and two days of rocking and carving. Around 6000 fans enjoy the best piste conditions. 

0 Kommentare

A state of emergency in Saalbach-Hinterglemm two months before the World Ski Championships: "Things are really getting going now. We already have a lot of routine with the kick-off," says a delighted Isabella Dschulnigg-Geissler from Saalbacher Hof, who is fully involved in the mountain festival with her team, from the bar on the main stage to the iconic Castello nightclub in the cellar of her hotel. Most of the musicians, from Sportsfreunde Stiller to other crews, also stayed at her hotel. "They are great guests, totally easy to look after."

Alois Schwaiger from the Luis Alm with daughter Laura (left) and employee Clara (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
Alois Schwaiger from the Luis Alm with daughter Laura (left) and employee Clara
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)

Kick-off for fun on the slopes: Entire Skicircus open
The Mountain Festival is also the starting signal for fun on the slopes in the best conditions: "The entire Skicircus has been open since Saturday. The race slope is also growing and growing," says Head of Tourism Wolfgang Breitfuß with a view to the World Ski Championships in February. The perfect foundation of technical snow has been laid, and Ms. Holle powdered it up with the first sounds at the festival.

The boards are out - with the first stops included (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
The boards are out - with the first stops included
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)

Years ago, Saalbach didn't want a classic opening, but a pop festival that also attracts regular guests. "This is already the ninth edition," says Volker Hirsch from the organizer "Piefke & Friends". The plan worked out perfectly. Around 6000 festival-goers rocked out in total. At the same time, around a hundred employees - from stage set-up to band support - were required.

Stage on the mountain on the second day
After kicking off on Friday in heavy snow with the Bavarian band "Heischneida" and the classics by "Sportfreunde Stiller" on the Schattberg stage, things continued on the mountain on Saturday: "The terrace always fills up quickly at the event," said a delighted Alois Schwaiger, landlord of the Luis Alm, which was also easy to reach for night owls with the Bernkogelbahn cable car. The weather gods even sent sunshine.


This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf