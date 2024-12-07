At the ski opening: “Everyone is totally fired up for winter”

A state of emergency in Saalbach-Hinterglemm two months before the World Ski Championships: "Things are really getting going now. We already have a lot of routine with the kick-off," says a delighted Isabella Dschulnigg-Geissler from Saalbacher Hof, who is fully involved in the mountain festival with her team, from the bar on the main stage to the iconic Castello nightclub in the cellar of her hotel. Most of the musicians, from Sportsfreunde Stiller to other crews, also stayed at her hotel. "They are great guests, totally easy to look after."