On the big chunks
Zuckerl coalition now wants to consult the people
ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS now want to commit to "governing with the people": Referendums are being considered for certain contentious issues, as the "Krone" has learned.
The government negotiations are on their last legs. However, the biggest issues, such as the introduction of wealth tax, are still controversial. The three parties are in agreement on points such as the introduction of a second compulsory year of nursery school or the levying of a tax on energy companies - as the "Krone" previously revealed.
"Governing with the people"
The plan is new under the title "Governing with the people"; specifically, referendums are being considered. If no agreement is reached on key points in the negotiations, the coalition will not collapse, but the electorate will decide for itself.
This is no coincidence: the actual election winner, the FPÖ, has been calling for more direct democracy for years. In the summer, the "Krone" called for more attention to the majority opinion of citizens on the most burning issues in the country in the non-partisan "Voice of Austria" initiative.
Schools, taxes, ORF
This is precisely what should now be negotiated; in the case of controversial issues such as the introduction of a comprehensive school, ORF reform or new property taxes, a referendum should and can bring clarity if necessary.
There are opponents of such referendums in the three parties, with the NEOS and ÖVP-Wirtschaft being particularly skeptical. They agree that, contrary to Kickl's opinion, fundamental and minority rights should not be put to the vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
