Max Lercher shoots sharply against the Styrian ÖVP

"Krone": Mr. Lercher, you are now head of the Styrian SPÖ: Is this a dream come true for you?

Max Lercher: I am a person who has never thought in terms of political posts because I have always believed that they don't free you to make your own decisions. This was never planned for me, I have already moved away from politics in my personal planning. I accept the challenge with great humility - but it's not about me as a person, it's about us as the SPÖ getting something done.