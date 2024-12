Lamparter third in Riiber’s anniversary victory

"I am megahappy"

The Norwegian defending World Cup title holder Ida Marie Hagen once again took victory by a large margin. The success of her compatriot Riiber in the classic Gundersen format was also superior after a clear jump lead. 37 seconds behind him, Lamparter stormed onto the podium from ninth place on the starting grid. However, the Tyrolean narrowly lost the final sprint for second place against Schmid. "I'm mega happy with the podium. It's going in the right direction. I worked well with Julian, thank goodness we got through and made it up on the last lap, he was one shoe size ahead of me," said Lamparter.