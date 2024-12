Advent hike: New meeting point due to weather

New meeting point for Advent hikers

With the grateful support of Alpine Club chairman Hans Jury and Johannes Stoxreiter from the Lieser-Maltatal mountain rescue service, an alternative was found for this year. Instead of meeting at the alpine club hut, the meeting point on the 2nd Sunday in Advent will be at 9 am at the cemetery parking lot in Gmünd, from where we will set off on a contemplative Advent hike. "I look forward to it and please spread the word", says pastor Roland Stadler. Info: 0664 / 911 15 81