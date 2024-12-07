Poms against Schmid? Not a duel like any other

He knows what to expect against Poms: "He has retained the aggressive style of play at GAK, the team is very well organized. GAK now has a different style than before. There is more emphasis on defensive organization. So far he has done that very well. However, the 3:4 against the WAC after leading 3:0 was more than unfortunate. It's bitter when you let the game slip out of your hands like that, especially when you get an own goal like that. But you could see what they are capable of. They've stabilized under Poms, are solid, aggressive and good. We have to deliver one hundred percent."