Will this construction site save Austria’s CO2 balance?

The site where industrial history will be written in three years' time looks like a construction site hidden object today. Six cranes, excavators, heavy trucks, building materials everywhere and lots of workers. At the eastern end of the Donawitz steelworks site, Voestalpine is building an electric arc furnace, which is due to go into operation in spring 2027. It will no longer need coal or coke to produce steel, but plenty of scrap - and above all green electricity.