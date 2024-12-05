EU whips Mercosur deal through – with a trick

"Von der Leyen can dress warmly"

When it comes to implementation, von der Leyen could pull a trick out of her handbag. As the environmentalists from Greenpeace have warned several times, there is a possibility that the Commission in Brussels will split the entire agreement into a trade and a political part. However, this would make a veto by individual nation states, as would be expected from Austria, France and other countries, obsolete. There is also resistance from civil society. Around 400 organizations, from Latin America as well as the EU, are insisting on an end to the negotiations. Attac spokesperson David Walch: "We will not accept this solo effort. Von der Leyen can dress warmly. This solo effort is absolutely unacceptable."