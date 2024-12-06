Vorteilswelt
"Camouflage is everything"

This St. Nicholas’ biggest worry is not happening this year

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 13:00

This is the seventh year that the "Krone" editor in the Mühlviertel region has swapped his pen for a bishop's crozier. The disguise lasted six years before his own children found out who was under the alb and mitre. But the "St. Nicholas project" has now become a self-runner.

Shoes that I normally never wear - packed. Dad's glasses (fortunately he has the same prescription as me) - packed. A pad to reinforce the existing belly, gloves, beard, wig: Camouflage is everything.

From Alba to Zingulum
Because Santa's greatest fear is being recognized - by his own children. Once a year, I swap the pen for the crosier, put on the alba (the white undergarment), throw on the cloak, tie on the cincture (belt) and put on the mitre ("bishop's hat") to become St. Nicholas. This is the seventh time this year.

The costume is ready
The costume is ready
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The alba is thrown on
The alba is thrown on
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The cincture is laced up
The cincture is laced up
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The beard is compulsory
The beard is compulsory
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The wig is put on
The wig is put on
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The cloak must be buttoned up tightly
The cloak must be buttoned up tightly
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The mitre is a clear distinguishing feature
The mitre is a clear distinguishing feature
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The gloves also protect against the cold
The gloves also protect against the cold
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
The "Golden Book" is important - it contains "everything" about the children
The "Golden Book" is important - it contains "everything" about the children
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Still the crosier - and off we go
Still the crosier - and off we go
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

No St. Nicholas within reach
This was born out of necessity, because there was no St. Nicholas for daughter and son. But a costume was quickly organized and a place was still available at the St. Nicholas School in Linz, organized by the youth group.

"That's the dad!"
Officially, I'm always on late shift - as I said, camouflage is everything. But the very first time, Samuel, who was eating a doughnut, greeted me with: "That's dad!" His older sister Frida didn't hear this, she was so devout. Mr. Son was puzzled when I came home from work later wearing different shoes - so Santa must have been there after all. Last year the disguise was finally blown, but this year St. Nicholas is coming to us again - for the first time without disguising his voice and worrying about being recognized.

St. Nicholas as a "mangling profession"
And like every year, I am invited to friends' and acquaintances' houses. I actually wanted to stop as soon as my children recognized me, but Nikolo is a "scarce profession" that stays with you longer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
