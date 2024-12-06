"Camouflage is everything"
This St. Nicholas’ biggest worry is not happening this year
This is the seventh year that the "Krone" editor in the Mühlviertel region has swapped his pen for a bishop's crozier. The disguise lasted six years before his own children found out who was under the alb and mitre. But the "St. Nicholas project" has now become a self-runner.
Shoes that I normally never wear - packed. Dad's glasses (fortunately he has the same prescription as me) - packed. A pad to reinforce the existing belly, gloves, beard, wig: Camouflage is everything.
From Alba to Zingulum
Because Santa's greatest fear is being recognized - by his own children. Once a year, I swap the pen for the crosier, put on the alba (the white undergarment), throw on the cloak, tie on the cincture (belt) and put on the mitre ("bishop's hat") to become St. Nicholas. This is the seventh time this year.
No St. Nicholas within reach
This was born out of necessity, because there was no St. Nicholas for daughter and son. But a costume was quickly organized and a place was still available at the St. Nicholas School in Linz, organized by the youth group.
"That's the dad!"
Officially, I'm always on late shift - as I said, camouflage is everything. But the very first time, Samuel, who was eating a doughnut, greeted me with: "That's dad!" His older sister Frida didn't hear this, she was so devout. Mr. Son was puzzled when I came home from work later wearing different shoes - so Santa must have been there after all. Last year the disguise was finally blown, but this year St. Nicholas is coming to us again - for the first time without disguising his voice and worrying about being recognized.
St. Nicholas as a "mangling profession"
And like every year, I am invited to friends' and acquaintances' houses. I actually wanted to stop as soon as my children recognized me, but Nikolo is a "scarce profession" that stays with you longer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
