This St. Nicholas’ biggest worry is not happening this year

"That's the dad!"

Officially, I'm always on late shift - as I said, camouflage is everything. But the very first time, Samuel, who was eating a doughnut, greeted me with: "That's dad!" His older sister Frida didn't hear this, she was so devout. Mr. Son was puzzled when I came home from work later wearing different shoes - so Santa must have been there after all. Last year the disguise was finally blown, but this year St. Nicholas is coming to us again - for the first time without disguising his voice and worrying about being recognized.