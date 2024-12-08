Advent calendar door 8
A whisky temple hidden in the Mölltal valley
A couple from Mölltal opened a pub and it quickly became a popular meeting place. Also for whisky fans and collectors. We are giving away a whisky tasting.
Whisky fans are in the right place at this address. And it is located in Mölltal Obervellach in Söbriach. At "Glen Bothy" with Bianca and Heimo Aichholzer, there are 125 different varieties to taste. "Our goal is 200," says Heimo, whose dream has always been to run his own pub at home and who has a heart for the Scottish spirit.
"At first, the people of Mölltal shook their heads: who's going to drink whisky here!" says the plumber, remembering his early days in 2019. But now he welcomes guests from all over Carinthia and even Austria. "Our offer is rare in Carinthia, and you wouldn't believe how many collectors there are." The pub with its Scottish flair has become indispensable and is a popular meeting place for locals.
Whisky tasting (6 bottles) with snack for 4 people. Value 150 euros. Why do you want to win? Mail to:
You can also enjoy matching delicacies such as snacks with products from the region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
