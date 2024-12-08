A whisky temple hidden in the Mölltal valley

"At first, the people of Mölltal shook their heads: who's going to drink whisky here!" says the plumber, remembering his early days in 2019. But now he welcomes guests from all over Carinthia and even Austria. "Our offer is rare in Carinthia, and you wouldn't believe how many collectors there are." The pub with its Scottish flair has become indispensable and is a popular meeting place for locals.