Evelin (53) accompanies an elderly lady in her everyday life

Four months of training

The training lasts four months and is free of charge. And in Evelin Vogl's case, the course had even more positive effects: During her training as an everyday companion, which she did at the Caritas Josee School in Ebensee, she also completed an internship in a disabled area: "I've never received such a warm welcome. I discovered how much I enjoyed supporting and accompanying people with disabilities in their individuality and decided to continue at school." She is currently in her third year of training to become a qualified social care worker for the disabled.