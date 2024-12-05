Vorteilswelt
Talking and helping

Evelin (53) accompanies an elderly lady in her everyday life

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 09:00

To prevent loneliness in old age, there are trained companions for elderly people. One of them is Evelin Vogl (53) from Gmunden. She had been looking after an elderly lady for several years before she decided to train.

0 Kommentare

She worked in the travel industry for a long time, helped an elderly lady with household chores and errands on the side for years - and above all talked to her a lot. Now 53-year-old Evelin Vogl from Gmunden has completed her training as an everyday companion at Caritas. The lady's increasing dementia and need for care were a challenge.

As an everyday companion, the aim is to build and maintain a good interpersonal relationship. "On the one hand, we provide company, and on the other, we provide support in everyday life or motivate people to take part in activities," explains Eveline Vogl.

This is on the curriculum
The curriculum for training as an everyday companion includes topics such as communication, conflict resolution, relationship work, everyday life, health prevention and support with basic care.

Four months of training
The training lasts four months and is free of charge. And in Evelin Vogl's case, the course had even more positive effects: During her training as an everyday companion, which she did at the Caritas Josee School in Ebensee, she also completed an internship in a disabled area: "I've never received such a warm welcome. I discovered how much I enjoyed supporting and accompanying people with disabilities in their individuality and decided to continue at school." She is currently in her third year of training to become a qualified social care worker for the disabled.

The next course starts on March 4, 2025 at the Caritas School for Social Care Professions at Salesianumweg 3 in Linz; participation is free of charge.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
