Graz Opera Coupe
These crowns adorn the debutantes this year
On January 25th, the traditional opera roulette will once again take place at the Graz Opera House. The crowns for the debutantes were presented on Wednesday.
"Moonstruck" is the motto of the Opernredoute 2025, where thousands of ball guests will turn the Graz Opera House into the social center of the country for one night. A very special moment and for organizer Bernd Pürcher the "glamorous highlight" is the entrance of the debutante couples into the hall.
For the third time now, their heads are adorned with glittering crowns designed by Eva Poleschinski. Jeweler Klaus Weikhard and his goldsmiths implement the design, and the pieces of jewelry are produced directly in the workshop on Graz's main square.
Imperfect pearls
"I took the motto 'Moonstruck' a step further and was inspired by the moonlight and its reflections on the surface of the water," explains Styrian designer Poleschinski. "The pearls we used don't have a perfect surface, but are uneven to remind us that every observer sees the moon." Poleschinski also found inspiration in Luna, the Roman goddess of the moon.
Jeweler Weikhard praised the "warmth and professionalism of the collaboration" and spoke of the "most beautiful moment" when the debutantes move in. "Eva doesn't just design crowns, she tells stories with them. The challenge for us is to make sure that every detail fits."
The workshop on the main square now has "a lot to do" to get all the crowns ready on time. Around one of the special pieces of jewelry made from synthetic pearls and crystals is created every day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
