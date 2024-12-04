Wiener Linien sees auditors’ accusations dealt with

Wiener Linien also feels misunderstood by the criticism that the City Court of Audit did not find any data on whether the maintenance work on the vehicle fleet in the main workshop was carried out on time: The auditors simply did not ask, according to the company. However, the company concedes that it would be useful if this data could be accessed centrally via computer. In future, this will be "reflected in a key figure in the overall system", they promise.