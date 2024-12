Be careful with animal Christmas presents

Bianca Pöckl, animal rescuer at Gut Aiderbichl, reports: "We notice a significant increase in inquiries every year around Christmas." While some pet owners actively ask for help, others simply leave their animal Christmas present to fend for itself. Cases of abandoned dogs at freeway service stations or feral cats are not uncommon and show why animals should not be given as gifts impulsively. "The purchase of a pet must be well thought out - at any time of year," emphasizes vet Wondrak.