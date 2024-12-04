Change of throne
Streetfighter V4: Ducati has the most powerful naked bike
Ducati storms back to the top of the naked bikes and knocks the BMW M 1000 R off its throne. After the Panigale V4 in the summer, the Italians have now also presented the new Streetfighter V4 derived from it. The same applies to it: weight down, power up.
214 hp - six more than its predecessor and four more than the BMW - meets 189 kilograms (without fuel) or 201 kg (full tank). The BMW delivers 210 hp, but is 2 kg lighter.
The 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine was taken directly from the Panigale. The fact that it delivers two hp less is only due to the different intake tract, otherwise it is designed identically. The four-cylinder engine reaches its maximum power at 13,50 rpm. The V4 reaches its maximum torque of 120 Newton meters at 11,250 rpm. With the racing kit, the power increases to 226 hp.
The Streetfighter has a completely new full LED headlight and a 16-liter tank as well as a shorter license plate holder and lower pillion seat compared to the previous generation. The rider's seat offers more space than before and the winglets are designed to work even more efficiently. The steering angle and caster have been slightly increased to provide more stability at the swingarm.
The chassis of the Streetfighter V4, which was derived directly from the new Panigale, is completely new. The front frame is lighter (3.47 kg compared to 4.42 kg for the predecessor) and is less rigid than the previous model (-39% in the lateral direction).
In addition, the new Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm improves traction on corner exit and therefore acceleration. Lateral stiffness has been reduced (-43% compared to the single-sided swingarm of the previous model). The swingarm and linkage assembly is 2.9 kg lighter overall than the previous model. The forged rims of the Streetfighter V4 S with five tangential spokes, which are inspired by those of the DesmosediciGP, weigh just 2.95 and 4.15 kg for the front and rear respectively.
Like the new Ducati Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 is also equipped with Brembo Hypure™ brake callipers. The Brembo Hypure™ brake calipers are lighter (60 grams per pair compared to the Stylema of the previous model) and more powerful and dissipate the heat generated during braking more effectively, ensuring more consistent braking performance and therefore greater efficiency for riders.
Compared to the previous model, the offset of the handlebars has been moved one centimeter backwards and thus closer to the rider. The footrests are lower and further forward and are also positioned one centimeter further inwards.
A deep recess in the upper part of the tank for the chin guard of the helmet allows the rider to make himself particularly wind-slippery on the straights. At the same time, the rider can lean more effectively on the rear section of the tank, which, in combination with the side pads and the shape of the seat, provides better support when braking, at the entrance to corners and in bends. The strain on the arms is significantly reduced by the new ergonomics.
The two fans located in the side panels direct hot air away from the rider's legs.
The new 6.9-inch color display dynamically changes its layout by shifting columns and redistributing areas to provide maximum visibility for the functions currently in use, such as navigation.
The new Streetfighter V4 will be launched in March 2025. The S model is equipped with Öhlins suspension and steering dampers, forged wheels and a lithium battery. Both are offered as single-seaters, with a pillion kit available as an accessory.
Prices for Austria have not yet been announced. In Germany, the price list starts at 24,990 euros. The base price of the predecessor model in Austria was 28,995 euros.
