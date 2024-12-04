Streetfighter V4: Ducati has the most powerful naked bike

A deep recess in the upper part of the tank for the chin guard of the helmet allows the rider to make himself particularly wind-slippery on the straights. At the same time, the rider can lean more effectively on the rear section of the tank, which, in combination with the side pads and the shape of the seat, provides better support when braking, at the entrance to corners and in bends. The strain on the arms is significantly reduced by the new ergonomics.