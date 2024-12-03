Kriechmayr: “In which sports does that happen?”

"Pressure is a positive thing"

He said he had already tried to push himself to the limit during his excellent summer training in South America. "I hope I succeeded in that." He can still win enough, said the winner of 18 World Cup races a season ago with the highlight being the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Things really get going on December 6 with the downhill in Beaver Creek. "By the time you're at the start of the first speed race, the pressure will be very high - especially the pressure you put on yourself. But that's also a good thing. Hannes Trinkl once said: pressure is a positive thing, and that's how I see it too."