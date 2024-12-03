Record: 170,000 cigarettes discovered by customs officers

The customs officers at Vienna-Schwechat Airport are rejoicing. In a record find in the fall, 170,000 cigarettes, around 50 kilograms of shisha tobacco and 6,276 potency pills were seized. The customs officers became aware of the smugglers in advance - due to precise risk analyses during the flight from Cairo. The investigators therefore first stopped a 61-year-old Italian for inspection. He was traveling with four suitcases, which were checked in the so-called green channel using an X-ray machine. The suitcases contained only cigarettes and water pipe tobacco.