At the Advent wreath blessing: priest loses his cool

It should have been a contemplative celebration - but it ended with a rescue mission and great consternation: as the diocese of Graz-Seckau confirmed to the "Krone", there were turbulent scenes in the Fischbach parish church on Saturday evening. The young priest lost his temper right at the beginning of the mass, which was attended by numerous worshippers. He went berserk, shouted around and rioted in the chancel. The shocked churchgoers, who had to put up with verbal abuse, tried to calm the priest down - but were unsuccessful. The Red Cross had to be called out and take the priest, who has been suffering from health problems for some time, to hospital.