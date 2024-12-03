Austria soaring
Fischer: “These are things that are still a long way off”
Champion Peter Stöger hands out compliments to Austria. Second division kicker Barry is thriving.
"Impressive, really nice to watch!" Peter Stöger, Austria's last champion to date (2012/13 season), agrees. And is referring to the Violets' current winning run. "They radiate compactness. You can see that this team works."
In the euphoria, you tend to focus on things that are still a long way off.
Manfred Fischer
You could hardly pay Burgenland head coach Stephan Helm and his team a better compliment. The fact that the Austria fans are already chanting "We will be champions" is, of course, tongue-in-cheek despite the team's second place in the table. "It's nice that the fans are singing that," says captain Manfred Fischer. And adds with a smile: "In the euphoria, you tend to focus on things that are still a long way off."
Barry blossoms
Fischer emphasizes much more the overall construct that has been created: "We're such a great bunch, a real unit, I really like that. I'm incredibly proud and happy that we're doing so well at the moment." One of the players who has really blossomed in recent weeks is Abubakr Barry. Austria brought him in from the Israeli second division in the summer. "He needed some time to get used to the very physical game here in Austria," says Helm. "But now he's almost unstoppable in one-on-one duels, is technically very fine and has the drive to score."
And: "Abu is very willing to learn and open to constructive criticism." Barry has now also made the senior team in his home country of Gambia and is one of the absolute favorites of the Austria fans. And of Helm. Because Barry is universally deployable: "I prefer to play wherever the coach needs me."
In view of the starting position, Sunday's home game against bottom team Altach looks like an absolute one-off. Nobody at Austria wants to know anything about that. Maurice Malone, who has scored four goals in the last five games, says: "Altach almost beat Sturm Graz. There is no easy game in this league. If we let up one percent, it won't be enough."
