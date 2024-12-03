Fischer: “These are things that are still a long way off”

Barry blossoms

Fischer emphasizes much more the overall construct that has been created: "We're such a great bunch, a real unit, I really like that. I'm incredibly proud and happy that we're doing so well at the moment." One of the players who has really blossomed in recent weeks is Abubakr Barry. Austria brought him in from the Israeli second division in the summer. "He needed some time to get used to the very physical game here in Austria," says Helm. "But now he's almost unstoppable in one-on-one duels, is technically very fine and has the drive to score."