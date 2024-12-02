“Mercosur must never become a reality”

Farmers pin their hopes on Macron

Resistance to the ill-fated free trade pact is erupting in angry protests, particularly in France, a huge agricultural country. The "agriculteurs", known to be rebellious, have called for a march on Paris throughout the Grande Nation. Roads were blocked, protest fires lit and wooden crosses erected across the country to draw attention to the imminent threat to their livelihoods. A ray of hope for all the continent's beleaguered farmers: President Emmanuel Macron is making no secret of the fact that he will not sign the agreement. Not only this statesman is calling for an immediate halt to negotiations!