"Lower political costs" with automatism

Social expert Wolfgang Mazal argued that reforms would become even more difficult or harder for future generations due to the increased interest burden. There could be no interest in this, because nobody wanted to drive the system up the wall. Governments tend not to tackle the issue of pensions because they could then be punished at the next election. According to Url, however, there is some evidence that an automatic system would result in "lower political costs". This is because such adjustments to the retirement age would generally be small steps.