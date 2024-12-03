Industrial slump also affects the Tyrolean labor market

Paradoxical situation highlights problems

According to the AMS, industry is currently the sector most affected by rising unemployment. There are 273 more unemployed people in the production of goods in Tyrol, most of them in metal production and processing (+86 people). Trade is also weakening considerably (+183 unemployed). There are increases in most sectors. At the same time, there is a shortage of skilled workers. A paradoxical situation. "This shows the structural problems of our labor market," says Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, head of the Tyrolean AMS.