Almost 21,000 without a job
Industrial slump also affects the Tyrolean labor market
In November, the number of Tyroleans without a job rose to 20,960. Industry has been particularly hard hit by the economic downturn. At the same time, many companies are complaining about a shortage of skilled workers.
More unemployed, but also a shortage of skilled workers. This picture of the Tyrolean labor market has now become firmly established. And the latest figures from the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS) confirm this.
According to the AMS, 20,960 people were registered as unemployed in Tyrol as of November 30. This is an increase of 1170 people (+5.9%) compared to the previous year. An additional 2500 people are in training. The unemployment rate is 5.7 percent. In an Austria-wide comparison, Tyrol is still one of the federal states with the lowest increase in unemployment figures. The largest increase was recorded in Upper Austria (+15%), where the KTM bankruptcy is currently making headlines.
Despite rising unemployment, many Tyrolean companies are still struggling with an acute shortage of skilled workers.
Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, AMS-Chefin Tirol
Bild: © AMS Tirol / Sabine Kelz
Paradoxical situation highlights problems
According to the AMS, industry is currently the sector most affected by rising unemployment. There are 273 more unemployed people in the production of goods in Tyrol, most of them in metal production and processing (+86 people). Trade is also weakening considerably (+183 unemployed). There are increases in most sectors. At the same time, there is a shortage of skilled workers. A paradoxical situation. "This shows the structural problems of our labor market," says Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, head of the Tyrolean AMS.
Who is most affected
People under the age of 25 (+11.4%), residents of the districts of Innsbruck and Innsbruck Land (+14.4%), immigrants from third countries (+15.8%) and people without a school-leaving qualification are affected to an above-average extent by the negative trend. 40.4% of the registered unemployed have no more than a compulsory school leaving certificate.
The number of unemployed is rising. However, the number of vacancies registered with the AMS has also risen recently. Last month, 2985 vacancies were registered, which corresponds to an increase of 17.8% (+ 451 jobs). Platzer-Werlberger: "The slight increase in the number of newly registered vacancies is a glimmer of hope. It shows that the Tyrolean labor market is proving to be robust despite all the challenges. Companies are still actively looking for qualified staff."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
