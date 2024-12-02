Politicians praise themselves even though the location is faltering

The state's own priorities

But of course the state is also setting its own priorities: The funds for research and development will be increased once again in 2025 and will then amount to 103.2 million euros. A total of 1.3 billion euros will be invested in the construction of housing, schools, kindergartens and roads - this will benefit the construction industry. The government has also set itself the goal of remaining a "pioneer in the energy transition" - 42.7 million euros are available for a hydrogen offensive, the switch to renewable energies and "green" industrial production.