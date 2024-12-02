First trials
Anna’s mom: “This brings everything back to her”
The Vienna public prosecutor's office has a total of 18 defendants in the case of the abused twelve-year-old in Vienna-Favoriten, two of whom are facing charges. On Thursday, a 16-year-old Syrian will have to answer to the judge. The mother of the young victim spoke to the "Krone" about the incriminating trial dates and her incomprehension about an expert opinion.
It is hard to put into words what Katharina K. is going through in the Vienna Landl: "It is very stressful. When the perpetrator was called, it sent shivers down my spine. And then when you see your own child in the video during the interrogation," the Viennese woman struggles for words. For the time being, two cases are being heard about how teenagers from Favoriten allegedly raped her then twelve-year-old daughter Anna in various attacks in the spring of 2023.
She was standing in the kitchen and could hardly breathe. We had to call the ambulance.
Die Mutter von Anna ist zutiefst besorgt.
Girl suffered a panic attack
Anna is in a particularly bad way these days. According to her mother, the 14-year-old recently suffered a panic attack at home: "She was standing in the kitchen and could hardly breathe. We had to call the ambulance," says Mrs. K. worriedly. "It's now bringing everything back inside her."
Unbelievable what the teenager has to deal with: As the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed to the "Krone", proceedings are still ongoing in the disturbing case - in addition to the two charges - against a further 14 (!) known and two unknown boys for rape and serious sexual abuse of minors. The presumption of innocence applies.
It is incomprehensible that the psychiatric report by Dr. Frottier was rejected by the court.
Anwalt Sascha Flatz vertritt das junge Opfer.
Bild: zVg
The mother can no longer get one sentence out of her head
Ms. K. is also concerned that the court expert did not diagnose her daughter with post-traumatic stress disorder. When she picked Anna up from the interview, the expert is said to have said to her: "Just make sure you don't get into circles like that again."
A sentence that Anna's mother can no longer get out of her head: "She left a mark on her and triggered feelings of guilt in her." Victims' lawyer Sascha Flatz criticizes the fact that the court rejected the reading of the private expert report by psychiatrist Patrick Frottier. Frottier attests that the schoolgirl has a "complex post-traumatic stress disorder".
The first trial was adjourned; on Thursday, a Syrian man (16) will stand trial for rape and sexual assault. Anna's mother will be there. She says to the "Krone": "We tried to block it out at the weekend and made an Advent wreath."
Under "Donation Anna", IBAN: AT04 3227 5000 0031 3692, friends of the family have set up a donation account for the young victim.
