Anna’s mom: “This brings everything back to her”

It is hard to put into words what Katharina K. is going through in the Vienna Landl: "It is very stressful. When the perpetrator was called, it sent shivers down my spine. And then when you see your own child in the video during the interrogation," the Viennese woman struggles for words. For the time being, two cases are being heard about how teenagers from Favoriten allegedly raped her then twelve-year-old daughter Anna in various attacks in the spring of 2023.