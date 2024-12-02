With a message to the federal government
Blue-Black in Styria: Kickl speaks now
After the state elections on November 24, the FPÖ Styria announced that it would enter into government negotiations with the ÖVP. On Monday morning, blue party leader Herbert Kickl commented on the decision of his party colleagues for the first time.
Kikcl praised the speed of the Styrian FPÖ: "Especially in challenging times, it is imperative to ensure clarity and stability as quickly as possible. The first step towards this is now being taken."
The people are the boss, serving them and their well-being must be the top priority of every politician!
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
The fact that his party has opted for the ÖVP as a partner is a "democratic, logical and normal" consequence of the election result on 24 November. "One hundred percent for the Styrian population is the motto, everything else has to take a back seat," emphasized Kickl.
Implementing the will of the voters is "the highest commandment in a democracy" and the people have clearly communicated this will: "The Styrians want a liberal-led provincial government with a governor Mario Kunasek. They clearly gave this mandate with their votes in the state parliament elections and this will now be followed."
Kickl's message to negotiators at federal level
According to Kickl, this is a clear difference to the federal level, "where the citizens also made a directional decision in the National Council elections with the first place for the FPÖ, but which the election losers want to ignore with a three-party coalition and adventurous democratic political contortions".
SOS Mitmensch warns against a blue governor
Meanwhile, SOS Mitmensch has warned against a move towards right-wing extremism and racism in Styria. The human rights organization criticized that the ÖVP's agreement to enter into coalition negotiations with the FPÖ means that Styria could for the first time have a governor with close ties to right-wing extremism.
SOS Mitmensch reported that Mario Kunasek had appeared several times in the "Aula", which sympathizes with Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis. There are also numerous links between proponents of the FPÖ Styria and the far-right "Identitarians", according to SOS Mitmensch.
A Styrian governor with links to right-wing extremism is a political breach of the dam. This gives right-wing extremist circles the power to implement hate and divisive projects.
SOS Mitmensch-Sprecher Alexander Pollak
SOS Mitmensch spokesperson Alexander Pollak emphasized that there is also an alternative government majority in Styria without right-wing extremist participation. This should be used, Pollak demanded.
