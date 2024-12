Israeli army: Hezbollah tunnel under church

Tens of thousands of Lebanese return

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Lebanese have reportedly already returned to their home country from Syria. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 28,000 people have crossed the border into Lebanon. The return movement from Syria to Lebanon is picking up speed, according to a statement from the refugee agency. Many people have expressed the desire to return to their homes and their homeland. There are only two functioning border crossings, at some of which long queues have formed.