Markus Mader to fix things in Lustenau

"It all happened very quickly"

In an initial statement, the man from Bregenz, who is well known in Vorarlberg, is delighted to be back on the Austria coaching bench. "Everything happened very quickly from yesterday to today, but that's the soccer business. I would like to thank those responsible at Austria for their trust and the very constructive discussions and look forward to a positive future together. Together with my staff, we will do everything we can to get the team back on track." The relegated team is currently only eleventh in the Second Division and has not won in seven competitive matches. Recently, the trend has been clearly downwards.