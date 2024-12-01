Vorteilswelt
Wild cat rescued!

Kristina Sprenger takes over sponsorship after drama

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 20:00

The helpers at the Wolfsgraben animal sanctuary in Lower Austria fought for the life of the baby caracal "Amarulo". The wild cat was abandoned in a cage (complete with letter) by a Ukrainian woman. Now audience favorite Kristina Sprenger was able to take over the sponsorship and make a plea against keeping wild animals in private households. 

The fact that this picture was created is really only thanks to a seamless chain of help, at the end of which there was a small ceremony on Sunday at the Wolfsgraben animal sanctuary in Lower Austria. It was here that actress and Berndorf director Kristina Sprenger took over the sponsorship of the young caracal named "Amarulo".

Abandoned on the highway
The story of the four-month-old African wild cat leaves no one indifferent: in late summer, the baby caracal was found abandoned in a cage in a highway parking lot near Alland. A letter from a Ukrainian woman (she asked for help in the letter and hoped that the animal would live on) was found inside. In Russia and Ukraine, caracals are often kept as pets because they are considered status symbols. Here in Austria, keeping them privately is strictly forbidden.

Warning against keeping wild animals at home
In view of this, the zoo never tires of explicitly warning against the purchase of these wild animals. As Kristina Sprenger says: "It's madness that anyone would even think of keeping a wild cat as a pet! (...) I also think it's terrible that people buy animals, exotic animals, on the Internet. Amarulo' was a baby when he was abandoned and it was a really hard struggle to get him back on his feet. You can't even describe how great it is what the people here have done and have now created such a great place for the animal."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
