Wolfgang Kindl second in the single-seater in Lillehammer

Wolfgang Kindl secured another podium finish for Austria at the Luge World Cup in Lillehammer on Sunday. The 36-year-old Tyrolean was only beaten by Germany's Max Langenhahn, with Kindl missing out on victory by 0.027 seconds. Langenhahn was delighted with his 15th World Cup success. The other ÖRV racers Nico Gleirscher and Jonas Müller finished seventh and eighth, Olympic champion David Gleirscher was 13th.