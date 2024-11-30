Celebrate festivals, but with caution

Smoke detectors are smart Christmas presents

The risk increases because another candle is lit every week. "Each time, the distance between the flames and the increasingly dry fir branches gets smaller. A moment of carelessness is often all it takes for the sparks to fly", our fire departments point out every season. Their advice can protect against nasty surprises: "It is important to place Advent wreaths away from easily flammable materials such as curtains or tablecloths. You should also never leave candles unattended." According to the experts, it is advisable to have a fire extinguisher, a bucket of water or a fire blanket ready for emergencies. Mittnecker: "A little attention is essential to avoid trouble." Tip from the pro: "Smoke alarms can be lifesavers. As a Christmas gift, they are not only practical, but also a sign of care and safety."