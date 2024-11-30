Vorteilswelt
Watch out for fires!

Celebrate festivals, but with caution

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 19:00

When the first light on the Advent wreath burns today, it's not long until the big celebration. But families are not immune to dangers during the quietest time of the year.

The risk of fires increases during the Christmas season. Advent wreaths, festive arrangements or the Christmas tree can quickly go up in flames. Every year, 600 of these dicey situations occur in Austria. Most of them end with property damage. But time and again there are also injuries and even fatalities. Martin Mittnecker, Head of the Burgenland Fire Prevention Center, therefore warns urgently: "A dried-out Advent wreath or Christmas tree can be completely engulfed in flames in ten to 20 seconds." It is crucial to take preventative measures to avoid a disaster.

There is a particular risk of fire if the Advent wreath is already dry.
There is a particular risk of fire if the Advent wreath is already dry.
"The danger posed by an Advent wreath should not be underestimated. Needle arrangements dry out quickly in a warm room. If an open flame gets too close to the table decorations, which are usually woven from fir branches, they burn like tinder," the fire prevention expert points out.

Smoke detectors are smart Christmas presents 
The risk increases because another candle is lit every week. "Each time, the distance between the flames and the increasingly dry fir branches gets smaller. A moment of carelessness is often all it takes for the sparks to fly", our fire departments point out every season. Their advice can protect against nasty surprises: "It is important to place Advent wreaths away from easily flammable materials such as curtains or tablecloths. You should also never leave candles unattended." According to the experts, it is advisable to have a fire extinguisher, a bucket of water or a fire blanket ready for emergencies. Mittnecker: "A little attention is essential to avoid trouble." Tip from the pro: "Smoke alarms can be lifesavers. As a Christmas gift, they are not only practical, but also a sign of care and safety."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
