"Use your influence"
Hamas video: Hostage asks Trump for help
"Please use your influence and all the power of the United States to negotiate for our freedom," a suspected hostage appeals to US President-elect Donald Trump in a video recently released by Hamas. At the same time, the man warns, bursting into tears several times.
Of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas during the attack on Israel, 97 are currently still being held in the Gaza Strip, 34 of whom the Israeli army believes are dead. The time of recording of the current video is unclear. However, the young man, who introduces himself as Edan Alexander, claims to have been held captive for 420 days. This would mean that the recording was made this week.
Alexander, who also has US citizenship, was stationed near the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, at the time of the Hamas massacre, where he fell into the hands of the terrorists. In the video, a broken-looking and gaunt man speaks, first addressing the Israeli government and the Israeli people. Alexander calls on his fellow countrymen to exert pressure on the government to secure his release and that of the other Hamas hostages.
He then asks Trump in English: "Please use your influence and all the power of the United States to negotiate for our freedom. Please do not make the same mistakes as Biden. The weapons he sent will not kill us." The attacks would only "starve" them, the kidnapped man said, apparently reading off a text dictated by Hamas.
"Time is running out"
At the end, Alexander also addresses a few words to his relatives and urges them to stay strong. "It's only a matter of time before this nightmare ends," he explains. The recording ends with the following message: "Time is running out.
In mid-November, the Palestinian militia Islamic Jihad, which is allied with Hamas, released a video in which hostage Sasha Trupanov can be seen. The 29-year-old Trupanov has both Russian and Israeli citizenship and was kidnapped on October 7, 2023 together with his partner Sapir Cohen from the kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza Strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.