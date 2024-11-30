ÖVP at the top
In personnel elections: A setback for the FPÖ’s triumphant advance
The last elections brought one victory after another for the Freedom Party, but the situation is different for staff representatives in the public sector.
With 63.47 percent, the black faction of Christian trade unionists was able to make a big impression. "We were not only able to maintain the result, but were also the only voter group to increase it," says FCG regional chairman Peter Csar. The representatives of the Red FSG (Fraction of Social Democratic Trade Unionists) achieved 16.1%, while the independents won 3363 simmen or 14.66%. The Freedom Party and its AUF (Action Group of Independents and Freedom Party) list were at the bottom of the overall results. They only received a meagre 1378 votes (out of a total of 26,062 votes cast), or 5.59%.
Nevertheless, the blue party is strong in the ranks of the police, the judiciary and the armed forces. FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner says: "We have gained over ten percent in the police force in Upper Austria." FPÖ party secretary Michael Gruber (himself a soldier): "We were able to achieve stabilization in the armed forces."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.