The German answer to Brigitte Bardot is dead!

Celebrated as the German answer to Brigitte Bardot

The film became a classic of German post-war cinema - and Baal was later celebrated as the German answer to Brigitte Bardot. She went on to appear in a number of films and series. These include "Das Mädchen Rosemarie", "Wir Kellerkinder" and "Die junge Sünderin". She also appeared in Edgar Wallace films and in Rainer Werner Fassbinder's "Berlin Alexanderplatz". She also had roles in series such as "Liebling Kreuzberg" and "Schwarzwaldklinik". She was also frequently seen in TV crime dramas such as "Tatort". Her second marriage was to the Austrian actor Helmuth Lohner.