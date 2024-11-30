Mourning for Karin Baal
The German answer to Brigitte Bardot is dead!
The movie "Die Halbstarken" made her a legend at a young age: The actress Karin Baal is dead. The ex-wife of Austrian actor Helmuth Lohner died in Berlin on Tuesday at the age of 84, her children told the German Press Agency.
"She shaped a generation and will remain unforgotten. She tore a huge hole - not only in our family, but in Berlin and the whole of Germany," said Therese Lohner and Thomas Baal, the actress's children, on Saturday.
Baal became famous in the 1950s with "Die Halbstarken". The black-and-white film tells the story of several young people in post-war Berlin, their living conditions and criminal machinations. When Baal was hired for the film, she was still a teenager herself. She was born in Berlin in 1940 and later began training as a fashion illustrator. Among hundreds of applicants, she was finally hired for "Die Halbstarken", in which Horst Buchholz also played a role. Baal took on the leading female role of Sissy.
Celebrated as the German answer to Brigitte Bardot
The film became a classic of German post-war cinema - and Baal was later celebrated as the German answer to Brigitte Bardot. She went on to appear in a number of films and series. These include "Das Mädchen Rosemarie", "Wir Kellerkinder" and "Die junge Sünderin". She also appeared in Edgar Wallace films and in Rainer Werner Fassbinder's "Berlin Alexanderplatz". She also had roles in series such as "Liebling Kreuzberg" and "Schwarzwaldklinik". She was also frequently seen in TV crime dramas such as "Tatort". Her second marriage was to the Austrian actor Helmuth Lohner.
In 2018, Baal was honored for her life's work with the inaugural Götz George Award. At the time, the Götz George Foundation praised Baal as a "great actress and admirable woman". She opens herself up to her characters relentlessly and with touching dedication, making even the finest nuances of her wide range of emotions visible, it was said at the time.
Thinking about moving to Vienna
Pictures from recent years show Baal in a wheelchair. But even though she repeatedly thought about moving to Vienna to be with her daughter in her old age, the actress lived in Berlin until the end, as her daughter Therese Lohner said. "She loved Berlin too much and absolutely wanted to stay in her beloved Charlottenburg."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
