Austria is only at the beginning when it comes to insolvencies

Austria has "shot itself in the foot"

In the statistics, Upper Austria is still in a relatively good position after nine months, said Weinhofer, referring to the final figures for the period. But Austria had "unfortunately shot itself in the foot with its energy and wage policy", the insolvency expert said, referring to the relatively high collective wage agreements. "I believe that with KTM at the latest, Austrians need to wake up - we are no longer on the island of the blessed, where the state can fix everything". An active location policy is now required, which is also a task for the coalition negotiators. Austria is losing a lot of time due to the protracted coalition negotiations.