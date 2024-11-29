Formula 1 project: “Desert money” for Audi works team

Audi as a Formula 1 superpower?

"The additional capital will accelerate the team's growth and is another milestone in our long-term strategy," said Audi boss Gernot Döllner. "They're not doing this just to be behind," said former long-serving Mercedes motorsport boss Norbert Haug when asked how he would assess the advertising effect if Audi were to do just that - initially just be behind: "They're doing this to prove to the world that Audi will become a major power in Formula 1."