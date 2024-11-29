Start-up Notarity already active in over 100 countries

Time savings and cost transparency

The advantage of the software is that it saves time because many notary appointments can be completed online. It also increases transparency, as the price differences between notaries are large - one of the main reasons for the Chamber's displeasure, according to insiders. However, Schuster remains confident and hopes for talks. As far as the pending proceedings are concerned, the entrepreneur assumes that the chamber will exhaust all legal remedies - which could take up to two more years and will cost the young company a lot of money.