“The weather suits the mood here in Mattighofen”

In Mattighofen, it was cold, windy and gray on Thursday at the "Krone" location, with rain pelting down on the almost empty town square. "The weather suits the mood here," muses Mayor Daniel Lang. "The fact that it happened so quickly was a shock to us all." It won't be a quiet Advent at the city office either - because KTM is one of the biggest revenue generators for the budget. In view of the many personal fates in the region, this may only be a side issue - but Mattighofen is doing well because KTM, for example, is doing well and so are other companies that benefit as direct suppliers or simply as bakers who supply the shift workers.