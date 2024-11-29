Open from Saturday
It’s “cribbing” again at the Imst Academy
The Imst-Tarrenz Nativity Scene Academy in the Tyrolean Oberland opens its doors again this weekend for the traditional "Nativity Scene Viewing". There is also something big to marvel at.
Following the example of the Three Wise Men, nativity scene fans sometimes travel long distances to immerse themselves in the world of nativity scenes in Imst. The "Imst-Tarrenz Nativity Scene Academy" with its extraordinary, sacred works of art attracts nativity scene lovers from all over.
Over 50 exhibits are on display in their club rooms in the town center, which can be admired every day from Saturday.
"Krippeler" eagerly await the opening day
Whether Tyrolean, Oriental, snow or box nativity scenes - the fanatical nativity scene makers around chairman Hanspeter Aschaber are passionate about their work and have a story to tell about each work of art. The one about the Lenten crib, with its almost unimaginable details, is even told in a ten-minute illustration in the audio guide.
We are constantly growing, for example when old people go into retirement homes. We could fill the same area again.
Obmann Hanspeter Aschaber
"We can present new period cribs this year," reveals "Oberkrippeler" Aschaber, "we are constantly getting more, for example when old people go into old people's homes. We could fill the same area again".
One and a half meter high figures on loan
However, the addition, or rather the special exhibition that was set up on Friday, comes on loan directly from Val Gardena: a royal procession with a camel and elephant around one and a half meters high - undoubtedly an attraction.
"The fascination of nativity scenes"
6460 Imst Pfarrgasse 5, open daily from Saturday, November 30, from 2 to 7 p.m., closed December 24 - 26.
Just in time for the first opening day of "Fascination Nativity Scenes" on Saturday, when the "Nativity Scene of Diversity" by the famous artist Hans Seifert with its wonderful 200 figures will once again be a magnet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
