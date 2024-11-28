Spectacular conversion
Managers instead of monks: monastery is now an office
A two-year conversion transformed the former convent of the Capuchins in the center of Linz into a spectacular complex for 350 employees. The rental costs for the 8000 square meter site are princely.
Lunch break instead of mass, managers instead of monks: where the Capuchins used to say their prayers, tax consultants and lawyers will soon be wielding their pens. This is because the Capuchin monastery in the center of Linz, which was deconsecrated in 2016, has been converted into a spectacular office complex over the past two years. 350 employees from the tax consultancy LeitnerLeitner and the law firm LeitnerLaw are due to move in there in spring 2025.
Old and new
During the "Krone" site inspection, the construction workers were hauling the last of the furniture up the six floors. "Highlighting the old things and adding new ones," is how one of the architects, Klaus Landerl, describes the concept.
The heart of the building is the old Capuchin church, which has been converted into a staff café. In future, lunch will be served under the organ and next to the preserved confessionals. The architects had to take all sorts of things into account, such as the acoustics in a large church. Textile elements on the walls ensure that, according to Landerl, people can now "talk to each other properly".
8000 square meters of floor space
Despite the now harmonious acoustics, there were also disagreements during the construction project. The parents' association of the directly adjacent Michael Reitter School criticized the recooling system on the monastery construction site: the noise would harm the pupils, some of whom have hearing impairments.
ARBOR Liegenschaftsverwaltung financed the conversion, LeitnerLeitner is a tenant. At 16 euros per square meter in line with the market, the rent for the approximately 8,000 square meters of usable space will probably be around 130,000 euros per month. Amen!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.