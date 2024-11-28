Managers instead of monks: monastery is now an office

Lunch break instead of mass, managers instead of monks: where the Capuchins used to say their prayers, tax consultants and lawyers will soon be wielding their pens. This is because the Capuchin monastery in the center of Linz, which was deconsecrated in 2016, has been converted into a spectacular office complex over the past two years. 350 employees from the tax consultancy LeitnerLeitner and the law firm LeitnerLaw are due to move in there in spring 2025.