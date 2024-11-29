Balance sheet
How Burgenland supports families
Inflation is hitting parents hard, and the province is helping with various measures. This can amount to several thousand euros per family per year. Now there has been a review of the measures - including the Burgenland Ski.
Rent, energy, food: costs have risen in almost all areas of life. An ever-increasing proportion of income has to be spent on everyday necessities. Many things fall by the wayside as they are no longer affordable for families. At the same time, Christmas is approaching. To help parents during this difficult time, the province of Burgenland is implementing many different measures.
20,000 hours of tutoring
Burgenland is the first province to offer voluntary, free tutoring to pupils in primary and secondary schools, general special schools and polytechnic schools. 4235 children have already taken advantage of this, and a total of around 20,000 hours have been provided. "According to a study, the average cost of tutoring is around 750 euros per child per school year," explains Daniela Winkler, State Councillor for Education. Digital tutoring is also available in the form of learning and vacation camps.
Funding for lunches
The state also pays for lunch. Depending on family income, up to 75 percent of lunch contributions are subsidized at child education and childcare facilities, primary and secondary schools and general special schools. This calculation formula is also used for music school contributions to enable children and young people to receive a musical education.
112 Burgenland ski sets issued so far
The aim is also to enable financially disadvantaged families to take part in sports and project days. School events and excursions often put a strain on the budget. In the fall, the state issued a total of 2784 sports equipment vouchers worth 200 euros each to all children in the sixth grade. Of these, 689 have been redeemed so far, 112 of which were for a set of Team Burgenland skis. However, it is to be expected that many of the vouchers will only be redeemed before or at Christmas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
