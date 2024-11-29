How Burgenland supports families

112 Burgenland ski sets issued so far

The aim is also to enable financially disadvantaged families to take part in sports and project days. School events and excursions often put a strain on the budget. In the fall, the state issued a total of 2784 sports equipment vouchers worth 200 euros each to all children in the sixth grade. Of these, 689 have been redeemed so far, 112 of which were for a set of Team Burgenland skis. However, it is to be expected that many of the vouchers will only be redeemed before or at Christmas.