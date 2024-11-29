Too heavy for Gmunden?
Weight mystery surrounding Shamil
Whether Wels judo ace Shamil Borchashvili will be on the mat at the Final Four of the Bundesliga on Saturday is highly questionable, according to eyewitnesses at training in the Linz Olympic Center. Borchashvili obviously did not appear to be in top shape and in Gmunden a fight against world championship bronze medalist Marcus Nyman "looms".
Will he or won't he fight? Multikraft Wels is worried about its Olympic hero Shamil Borchashvili ahead of the highly anticipated Final Four of the Judo Bundesliga tomorrow at the Raiffeisen-Sportpark in Gmunden. "He has confirmed his participation, but he just has to have the feeling that he is really fit," says Multikraft official Willi Reizelsdorfer, who sees "everyone on an equal footing" at the summit meeting of the best four judo teams.
Borchashvili lives from his strength
UJZ-Mühlviertel sports director Martin Schlögl, however, does not believe that the top star will compete. "I saw him training at the Linz Olympic Center on Wednesday. Shamil thrives on his strength, but at the moment he looks very heavy and not in top shape. I can't imagine him competing against our Marcus Nyman, but he's a fox and changes his mind every day," says Schlögl.
Two greats step down
Incidentally, Nyman will be fighting for the very last time in Gmunden and, like long-time Multikraft coach Manfred Dullinger, will end his career after the Final Four. In order to see Borchashvili face the Swedish World Championship bronze medalist, Wels would have to eliminate Bischofshofen and the Mühlviertel team the Galaxy Tigers in the semifinals. "An Upper Austrian final would be a dream come true for judokas and fans. The hall would shake," says Schlögl, whose club is favored in the women's Final Four after six wins and one draw in the national league. The hall will be packed: 2000 fans are expected, with 400 traveling by bus and car from the Mühlviertel.
