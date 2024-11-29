Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Too heavy for Gmunden?

Weight mystery surrounding Shamil

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 16:00

Whether Wels judo ace Shamil Borchashvili will be on the mat at the Final Four of the Bundesliga on Saturday is highly questionable, according to eyewitnesses at training in the Linz Olympic Center. Borchashvili obviously did not appear to be in top shape and in Gmunden a fight against world championship bronze medalist Marcus Nyman "looms".

0 Kommentare

Will he or won't he fight? Multikraft Wels is worried about its Olympic hero Shamil Borchashvili ahead of the highly anticipated Final Four of the Judo Bundesliga tomorrow at the Raiffeisen-Sportpark in Gmunden. "He has confirmed his participation, but he just has to have the feeling that he is really fit," says Multikraft official Willi Reizelsdorfer, who sees "everyone on an equal footing" at the summit meeting of the best four judo teams.

Borchashvili lives from his strength
UJZ-Mühlviertel sports director Martin Schlögl, however, does not believe that the top star will compete. "I saw him training at the Linz Olympic Center on Wednesday. Shamil thrives on his strength, but at the moment he looks very heavy and not in top shape. I can't imagine him competing against our Marcus Nyman, but he's a fox and changes his mind every day," says Schlögl.

Two greats step down
Incidentally, Nyman will be fighting for the very last time in Gmunden and, like long-time Multikraft coach Manfred Dullinger, will end his career after the Final Four. In order to see Borchashvili face the Swedish World Championship bronze medalist, Wels would have to eliminate Bischofshofen and the Mühlviertel team the Galaxy Tigers in the semifinals. "An Upper Austrian final would be a dream come true for judokas and fans. The hall would shake," says Schlögl, whose club is favored in the women's Final Four after six wins and one draw in the national league. The hall will be packed: 2000 fans are expected, with 400 traveling by bus and car from the Mühlviertel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Herbert Eichinger
Herbert Eichinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf