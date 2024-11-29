Weight mystery surrounding Shamil

Two greats step down

Incidentally, Nyman will be fighting for the very last time in Gmunden and, like long-time Multikraft coach Manfred Dullinger, will end his career after the Final Four. In order to see Borchashvili face the Swedish World Championship bronze medalist, Wels would have to eliminate Bischofshofen and the Mühlviertel team the Galaxy Tigers in the semifinals. "An Upper Austrian final would be a dream come true for judokas and fans. The hall would shake," says Schlögl, whose club is favored in the women's Final Four after six wins and one draw in the national league. The hall will be packed: 2000 fans are expected, with 400 traveling by bus and car from the Mühlviertel.