Graz’s mountain of debt grows by almost a billion

Many departments have to tighten their belts

But what do the new budgets look like in detail? There is more money for the Department of Education and Integration (62.1 instead of 60.3 million euros). There will be less for the Social Welfare Office (from 12 to 10.3 million euros) and the Cultural Office (12.5 instead of 14 million euros) will also have to tighten its belt. One of the big losers (once again) is sport. The budget has fallen below five million and is now only 4.8 million euros.