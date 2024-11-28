US intelligence services do not believe in a nuclear attack

USA prepares extensive aid package

However, US support for Ukraine is not coming to an end, at least for the time being. According to insiders, Joe Biden's government is planning a new arms package worth 725 million US dollars. The package is to include landmines, drones, Stinger missiles and ammunition for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (Himars). Cluster munitions are also to be part of the delivery, according to a statement obtained by Reuters.