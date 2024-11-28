Putin's empty threat?
US intelligence services do not believe in a nuclear attack
High-ranking Russian politicians, including Vladimir Putin himself, have repeatedly hinted at a possible nuclear attack on Ukraine. However, the US intelligence services do not expect such an attack.
US intelligence agencies consider the use of Russian nuclear weapons to be unlikely despite President Vladimir Putin's threat. Five people familiar with the intelligence services told Reuters.
Nuclear escalation unlikely
Intelligence assessments over the past seven months have shown that a nuclear escalation as a result of Ukraine easing restrictions on the use of US weapons is unlikely.
However, it is likely that Russia will expand acts of sabotage against European targets to increase pressure on the West over its support for Ukraine.
USA prepares extensive aid package
However, US support for Ukraine is not coming to an end, at least for the time being. According to insiders, Joe Biden's government is planning a new arms package worth 725 million US dollars. The package is to include landmines, drones, Stinger missiles and ammunition for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (Himars). Cluster munitions are also to be part of the delivery, according to a statement obtained by Reuters.
Controversial landmines at the request of Kiev
The delivery of the controversial landmines, which are banned in more than 160 countries, is being made at the request of Kiev. The planned landmines are "non-persistent" models with a short lifespan which, according to the US government, should not pose a long-term threat to civilians. The new package represents a significant increase compared to previous aid deliveries.
Biden intends to use the funds of four to five billion dollars already approved under the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), probably before Donald Trump takes office in January.
