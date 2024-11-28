Faithless: “Upholding Maxi’s legacy”

The big key question

Although Faithless are always primarily associated with "Insomnia", countless studio albums, singles and fantastic live performances have followed over the years. The last studio album "All Blessed" was lost in the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic, and after Maxi's death, his good friend and live companion Sister Bliss did not know for a long time whether and how to carry the legacy of the London dance/trip-hop project into the future. She announced a live return at the beginning of 2024, and in June Faithless embarked on their first tour after an eight-year break. "I thought about it for a very long time and it was an incredibly tough decision as to what to do with Faithless," explains Sister Bliss in a Zoom interview with the Krone, "but I have to say that the fans were always pushing. They wanted to hear our songs, they wanted to see us on stage and they asked me in messages when it would start again." The key question for Ayalah Bentovim, whose real name is Sister Bliss, was how a Faithless show would work without Maxi.