"Krone" interview
Faithless: “Upholding Maxi’s legacy”
Two years after the death of singer Maxi Jazz and eight years after their last major tour, trip-hop/electronic legends Faithless are back on the road with an adapted line-up. Band leader Sister Bliss told the "Krone" in an interview about the pain of the loss, the encouragement of the fans and how the project can be led into the future with dignity.
The Christmas season will always carry a certain form of melancholy for Sister Bliss. On December 23, 2022, Faithless singer, voice and face Maxwell Fraser aka Maxi Jazz lost his long battle with a serious illness at the age of just 65. He was not only an icon of electronic music, but also an important voice for political and socially critical issues. When he founded Faithless with Rollo Armstrong, Jamie Catto and Sister Bliss in 1995, he was already 37 years old and halfway through his musical career. But it was only in this collective that he became a superstar. The song "Insomnia", released at the end of November 1995, was to blame. A legendary progressive house number that has been covered many times today, which almost 30 years later is still considered by many to be the best electronic track and gave many a youngster unforgettable musical deflowering experiences on various dance floors.
The big key question
Although Faithless are always primarily associated with "Insomnia", countless studio albums, singles and fantastic live performances have followed over the years. The last studio album "All Blessed" was lost in the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic, and after Maxi's death, his good friend and live companion Sister Bliss did not know for a long time whether and how to carry the legacy of the London dance/trip-hop project into the future. She announced a live return at the beginning of 2024, and in June Faithless embarked on their first tour after an eight-year break. "I thought about it for a very long time and it was an incredibly tough decision as to what to do with Faithless," explains Sister Bliss in a Zoom interview with the Krone, "but I have to say that the fans were always pushing. They wanted to hear our songs, they wanted to see us on stage and they asked me in messages when it would start again." The key question for Ayalah Bentovim, whose real name is Sister Bliss, was how a Faithless show would work without Maxi.
"We put a lot of thought into it as a team and then came up with a good solution. Maxi is played on a video wall during the live shows, there are different voices and people on stage who don't replace him, but take on his role. It's not an ordinary concert, but more of a multimedia show with screens and a fantastic seven-piece live band. There are original members and new collaborators. Ultimately, it's a beautiful tribute to Maxi and his legend." Unlike ordinary bands, Faithless fans are used to the diversity of personnel, as the band has always worked with guests ranging from Suli Breaks to Dido and Damien Jurado on their albums. "The musical foundation of Faithless has always been electronics, and from there it has always gone in a wide variety of directions. Garnished with political but also personal lyrics that reflected the reality of our lives."
Adaptation possibilities thanks to Trump
In addition to the current tour, Sister Bliss has also put together a new album over the years. Called "Champion Sound", it will still feature Maxi's voice, but will also open a new era for the band. Bliss has since scrapped plans to release the album late this year. "It doesn't make sense. Everyone is pushing their best-of and Christmas albums onto the market and nobody wants a Faithless album anymore. But then we'll try it in 2025." In principle, the work is finished, but the US presidential election has awakened the creative tiger in Sister Bliss once again. "Actually, 90 percent is finished, but the election has shocked me so much that I might go back into the studio and send a few new tracks. Trump used to be on the road at the legendary "Studio 54". Can you imagine that? I'm sure the world would be a better place if they locked him up and blasted him with Faithless albums. That would probably be pure musical torture for him."
The recently released song "I'm Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)", which is not only a tribute to jazz, but is also dedicated to other deceased musicians from Kurt Cobain to Amy Winehouse, gives a foretaste of the "new" Faithless. "The idea was to make the song for the fans," says Sister Bliss, "it wasn't meant to be a club track, but an emotional message to those deceased greats who have enriched all our lives with their art. I miss Maxi every day, he brought so much light and joy into people's lives. He gave us so much energy, thoughtfulness and wisdom. When he was well, he always wanted others to be better through his lyrics. Pure selflessness. I was also struck by the collective grief of people on social media. A place that is often disreputable, but at this stage was simply supportive and beautiful for all of us. Whatever the algorithms say, Maxi and his music had soul and brought good into people's lives."
Message is more important than ever
Sister Bliss is proud of Faithless' legacy and is far from done with it. "In times where racism and misogyny are becoming more acceptable again, our message of tolerance, community and love is more important than ever. Maxi is no longer physically present, but is still an elementary part of the concerts and a co-carrier of these messages. The entertainment industry is now just a sideline, we are more concerned than ever with creating a collectively beautiful experience. There is already far too much fear, threat and discomfort in this world. There's no place for any of that at a Faithless show. If I were to drop dead tomorrow, at least I can look back on the fact that this band meant something to so many people." And in addition to the Vienna concert, you can also look forward to the album soon. "The chapter is not over yet."
Live in Vienna
Faithless will be playing at the Vienna Gasometer on December 4. Tickets and all other information about the early Christmas concert highlight are still available at www.ticketmaster.at.
