SPÖ and ÖVP at loggerheads
Dispute over ailing municipal finances continues
Rising prices, inflation, personnel costs and the levy burden are putting municipalities in a dramatic financial predicament. While the SPÖ is calling for an emergency billion euro bailout from the federal government, the ÖVP believes the state is responsible.
The tone between the ÖVP and SPÖ is becoming rougher due to the municipalities' less than rosy financial situation. While the SPÖ blames the ÖVP-Greens federal government for the financial disaster, the People's Party sees the state as responsible. However, if the municipalities have their way, they urgently need financial support in times of falling revenue shares.
SPÖ club chairman calls for emergency billion from the federal government
SPÖ parliamentary group leader Roland Fürst is therefore renewing his call for the federal government to pay out the requested one billion euros to municipalities immediately. "That would provide around 33 million euros in emergency financial aid," says Fürst. During the debate, he told the ÖVP to lobby the federal government for this.
Uproar over response from the Ministry of Finance
The response from the Ministry of Finance to a resolution passed by the SPÖ in the provincial parliament for a "structurally effective municipal relief package from the federal government" is also causing displeasure among the Social Democrats. The Ministry's letter states that the primary target group can only be the future federal government. Implementation is therefore not being considered.
While the ÖVP raises its moral finger in public, it shows a completely different face behind the scenes.
Landeshauptmann-Stellvertreterin Astrid Eisenkopf
According to the office of Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ): "The letter once again shows the ambiguity of the ÖVP. On the one hand, the ÖVP is publicly scandalizing and trying to present itself as the guardian of financial responsibility. At the same time, the ÖVP-led Ministry of Finance shrugs its shoulders and rejects an application for an emergency aid package, showing an alarming indifference to the financial challenges facing municipalities." For Eisenkopf, this contradictory attitude is irresponsible and shows the failure of the ÖVP at all levels.
ÖVP wants to abolish provincial levy
The People's Party, on the other hand, is adamant that "the provincial government is depriving municipalities of the basis for sensible and independent financial planning", according to provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz, who is also calling for "a financial audit and a genuine municipal package".
The state government is depriving the municipalities of the basis for sensible and independent financial planning. The waste of money at the expense of the municipalities must be stopped.
ÖVP-Landesparteiobmann Christian Sagartz
In the requested special state parliament, the aim is therefore to abolish the state levy while maintaining the same level of services. "The arbitrary deductions must be capped in the future," says club chairman Markus Ulram.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
