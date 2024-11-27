Dispute over ailing municipal finances continues

According to the office of Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ): "The letter once again shows the ambiguity of the ÖVP. On the one hand, the ÖVP is publicly scandalizing and trying to present itself as the guardian of financial responsibility. At the same time, the ÖVP-led Ministry of Finance shrugs its shoulders and rejects an application for an emergency aid package, showing an alarming indifference to the financial challenges facing municipalities." For Eisenkopf, this contradictory attitude is irresponsible and shows the failure of the ÖVP at all levels.