Harsh criticism from the FPÖ: “Wind power fairy tale hour”

Timing of the measure meets with skepticism from the FPÖ

For the Blue Party, the procedure is all about the survey. "If that was the plan, why is the ordinance coming right now? This is pure appeasement," emphasizes Angerer - and Ofner speculates: "The ÖVP is afraid of its own people and wants to reduce voter turnout." The FPÖ leader himself would like as many people as possible to vote and makes it clear: "The result must be taken note of, no matter what it looks like."