Harsh criticism from the FPÖ: “Wind power fairy tale hour”
The Carinthian FPÖ criticizes ÖVP plans for wind power regulations and calls them a "fairy tale and smoke and mirrors". According to them, the ban on wind power should be enshrined in the provincial constitution.
Gruber and Schuschnig have only thrown smoke grenades in this fairytale hour," Carinthia's FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer sharply criticizes the ÖVP plans for the new wind power ordinance. "This is a pure diversionary tactic to get out of the consultation."
For the FPÖ, there is only one correct approach. "You should immediately issue an ordinance banning new wind turbines in all Carinthian municipalities," emphasizes Angerer. "Then the whole thing must be regulated by law and enshrined in the constitution."
Options for land as "proof" for projects
To substantiate its skepticism regarding the plans, the FPÖ presents an option contract for wind measurements near Gnesau and a project information sheet for the Katschberg. "There is still a risk of additional wind farms," warns Angerer. "There are large corporations and Kelag in the background." However, the current legal situation requires the consent of the affected municipalities in the EIA process.
Josef Ofner, Mayor of Hüttenberg, is annoyed that his municipality (a potential area) was not included in the process: "Hüttenberg was not informed. Landowners have already been contacted for options." He also criticizes the fact that one zone is only a few kilometers away from the Hörfeld Moor nature reserve.
Why is the ordinance coming right now? This is a diversionary tactic!
FPÖ-Chef Erwin Angerer
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
Timing of the measure meets with skepticism from the FPÖ
For the Blue Party, the procedure is all about the survey. "If that was the plan, why is the ordinance coming right now? This is pure appeasement," emphasizes Angerer - and Ofner speculates: "The ÖVP is afraid of its own people and wants to reduce voter turnout." The FPÖ leader himself would like as many people as possible to vote and makes it clear: "The result must be taken note of, no matter what it looks like."
