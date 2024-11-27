Maximum sentence for drug dealer

The panel of lay judges considered it proven that the Serb, who was living in the lowlands at the time, had been involved in the Europe-wide smuggling and sale of 455 kilograms of drugs worth several million euros between February and June 2021 alone. As a member of a Serbian-Bosnian drug gang, the 40-year-old had participated in the organization of the smuggling and sale of 103 kilograms of cocaine, 62 kilograms of heroin and 290 kilograms of cannabis via a supposedly surveillance-proof crypto cell phone - as a designated, contributing and direct perpetrator, as it is called in legal jargon.