Christmas survey
What the Viennese are giving their loved ones this year
Many people in the capital are saving up to be generous at Christmas. This is a ray of hope for retailers. Books no longer top the list of gifts this year, according to a recent survey. And it makes a difference whether cash or vouchers are under the tree.
The mood in the retail sector is bleak, so many businesses are hoping for Christmas sales, which are one of the most important sales drivers of the year. There is one ray of hope. The Viennese intend to buy an average of eight presents this year and spend 320 euros on them. That's 30 euros more than last year (although less than in pre-coronavirus times). These are the findings of a survey of 500 capital city residents conducted by SME Research on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce.
One in five stated that they had deliberately refrained from making purchases in recent months in order to save for Christmas spending. On Christmas Eve, people want to be generous to their loved ones. Retail boss Margarete Gumprecht: "Christmas is an emotional occasion and follows its own rules."
Nine out of ten Viennese intend to buy presents. This shows how important Christmas is to the population.
Margarete Gumprecht, Handelsobfrau Wien
Cosmetics, vouchers, clothing
Books have long topped the list of top gifts. Now it's different. Cosmetics, vouchers and clothing are in first place with the same number of mentions, followed by toys, books, jewelry and cash.
Speaking of cash: According to the survey, anyone who puts an envelope with bills under the tree wants to put a total of 200 euros in it. For vouchers, the figure is only 120 euros. Why there is such a noticeable difference was not investigated.
Personalized gifts are very important (61%), and every second person attaches importance to sustainability. Out of eight gifts, five are purchased from local retailers and two to three online.
One in four avoid the problem of bad purchases by explicitly asking others what they want. One in five buys gifts that they would like to receive themselves. The reaction of the recipient often clearly shows that this was not the best idea.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.