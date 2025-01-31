What the Viennese are giving their loved ones this year

The mood in the retail sector is bleak, so many businesses are hoping for Christmas sales, which are one of the most important sales drivers of the year. There is one ray of hope. The Viennese intend to buy an average of eight presents this year and spend 320 euros on them. That's 30 euros more than last year (although less than in pre-coronavirus times). These are the findings of a survey of 500 capital city residents conducted by SME Research on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce.