Dornbirn railroad station to become safer

Anti-sleeping benches

Measures of an infrastructural nature, on the other hand, are intended to ensure that homeless people no longer feel so comfortable at the station. For example, the benches have been modified so that people can no longer lie on them. The lighting is now stronger and runs for longer, and the public address system has been expanded. Street workers and social institutions are also present at the station and play a mediating role between the various stakeholders. Events such as "Culture at the station" or, from December, "Advent at the station" are intended to further enhance the transport hub.