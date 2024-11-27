Potential for conflict
Dornbirn railroad station to become safer
Several measures are intended to make passengers' stay in the area more pleasant and drive away uninvited guests.
Train stations are places in every city where different social classes come together. These encounters are not always conflict-free, and Dornbirn is no exception. The city has already made efforts in the past to make the station area safer. Now new measures are being taken to make both the station itself and the square directly in front of it more inviting - but only for passengers.
The city administration announced on Wednesday that a new security service will be deployed at the bus station. In addition, the city police will be on site in the coming weeks, both in the morning and in the evening, with their own stand post, also to provide passengers with a safe environment. The police have already been patrolling the area regularly and the site is also under video surveillance.
Anti-sleeping benches
Measures of an infrastructural nature, on the other hand, are intended to ensure that homeless people no longer feel so comfortable at the station. For example, the benches have been modified so that people can no longer lie on them. The lighting is now stronger and runs for longer, and the public address system has been expanded. Street workers and social institutions are also present at the station and play a mediating role between the various stakeholders. Events such as "Culture at the station" or, from December, "Advent at the station" are intended to further enhance the transport hub.
