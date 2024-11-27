Search teams find more bodies and survivors

Weather conditions "not stable"

The now sunken ship Sea Story was on a five-day trip with the vacationers, including dives, when the crew made a distress call on Monday morning. According to eyewitnesses, the four-storey motor yacht was probably hit by today's swell. The vessel capsized and sank in the waves, and many passengers were unable to escape from their cabins in time. The weather conditions at the time of the accident were described by local media as "not stable".